A chef in Rwanda wants to create a revolution in African cuisine Meza Malonga, a restaurant in Rwanda's capital Kigali, serves innovative Afro-fusion cuisine. Chef Dieuvel Malonga opened it in 2020, after years of working in high-end European restaurants.

Food A chef in Rwanda wants to create a revolution in African cuisine