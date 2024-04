U.S. vetoes Palestinian attempt to be recognized as a full U.N. member state The U.N. Security Council failed to pass a vote on the Palestinian Authority's bid to join the United Nations as a full member. The vote: 12 in favor, the U.S. opposed and there were two abstentions.

Middle East U.S. vetoes Palestinian attempt to be recognized as a full U.N. member state U.S. vetoes Palestinian attempt to be recognized as a full U.N. member state The U.N. Security Council failed to pass a vote on the Palestinian Authority's bid to join the United Nations as a full member. The vote: 12 in favor, the U.S. opposed and there were two abstentions.