Tensions ramp up around the world after Israel hits back against Iran NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ali Vaez, director of the International Crisis Group's Iran Project, about the global and regional impact of Israel and Iran's attacks on each other.

Middle East Tensions ramp up around the world after Israel hits back against Iran Tensions ramp up around the world after Israel hits back against Iran Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ali Vaez, director of the International Crisis Group's Iran Project, about the global and regional impact of Israel and Iran's attacks on each other. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor