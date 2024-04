A pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia University is broken up by NYPD officers Police arrested dozens of protesters while helping clear an encampment at Columbia University. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to reporter Gwynne Hogan of The City, a nonprofit website covering New York City.

National A pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia University is broken up by NYPD officers A pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia University is broken up by NYPD officers Audio will be available later today. Police arrested dozens of protesters while helping clear an encampment at Columbia University. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to reporter Gwynne Hogan of The City, a nonprofit website covering New York City. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor