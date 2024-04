Timber mill workers in Montana have a tough time finding affordable housing One of the last remaining sawmills in Montana is closing, but not for lack of logs. Housing is too expensive for the labor force, and the mill can't hire enough workers.

National Timber mill workers in Montana have a tough time finding affordable housing Timber mill workers in Montana have a tough time finding affordable housing Listen · 3:49 3:49 One of the last remaining sawmills in Montana is closing, but not for lack of logs. Housing is too expensive for the labor force, and the mill can't hire enough workers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor