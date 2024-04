On NBA playoff eve, broadcaster Ernie Johnson Weighs in on the NBA season thus far NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with hall of fame broadcaster Ernie Johnson, host of Inside the NBA, about the new faces of the NBA chasing championship hopes in this changing of the guard post-season.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with hall of fame broadcaster Ernie Johnson, host of Inside the NBA, about the new faces of the NBA chasing championship hopes in this changing of the guard post-season.