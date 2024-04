This Nigerian chess master aims to raise money by playing the longest continuous game Under the glare of the lights in New York's Time Square, a Nigerian chess master makes his bid to break the world record for the longest continuous chess game to raise money for children back home.

Under the glare of the lights in New York's Time Square, a Nigerian chess master makes his bid to break the world record for the longest continuous chess game to raise money for children back home.