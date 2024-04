Now a poet, a boy in Jamaica could barely read until a teacher-in-training came along Juleus Ghunta is a published children's author and award-winning poet. But growing up in rural Jamaica, he could barely read. When he was about 12, a young teacher-in-training arrived at his school.

Culture Now a poet, a boy in Jamaica could barely read until a teacher-in-training came along Now a poet, a boy in Jamaica could barely read until a teacher-in-training came along Listen · 2:31 2:31 Juleus Ghunta is a published children's author and award-winning poet. But growing up in rural Jamaica, he could barely read. When he was about 12, a young teacher-in-training arrived at his school. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor