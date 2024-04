#2432: Your Boyfriend is a Knucklehead : The Best of Car Talk When Valerie ended up in the hospital her boyfriend didn't bring her flowers or donate his kidney, but he did take her brand new car out onto the highway to see how fast it would go. How fast did Click and Clack tell her to dump him? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2432: Your Boyfriend is a Knucklehead #2432: Your Boyfriend is a Knucklehead Listen · 37:22 37:22 When Valerie ended up in the hospital her boyfriend didn't bring her flowers or donate his kidney, but he did take her brand new car out onto the highway to see how fast it would go. How fast did Click and Clack tell her to dump him? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

