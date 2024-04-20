Best Of: Salman Rushdie's Survival / A New Kind Of Whodunit : Fresh Air Writer Salman Rushdie talks about the knife attack that nearly killed him — and his life since then. In 2022, he was onstage at a literary event when the assailant ran up from the audience, and stabbed him 14 times. His new book is called Knife.



Also, Diarra Kilpatrick talks about writing and starring in the new series, Diarra From Detroit, a dark comedy about a public school teacher who is ghosted by a Tinder date and, in her quest to find out why, investigates a decades-old mystery that takes her into the underbelly of Detroit.



Ken Tucker reviews Tierra Whack's new album World Wide Whack.

Ken Tucker reviews Tierra Whack's new album World Wide Whack.