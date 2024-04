Judith Butler talks gender, performativity, and wanting to be a clown : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! This week, Judith Butler joins panelists Roy Blount, Jr., Maz Jobrani, and Faith Salie to talk about gender, performativity, and their dream of becoming a clown.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Judith Butler talks gender, performativity, and wanting to be a clown Judith Butler talks gender, performativity, and wanting to be a clown Listen · 48:08 48:08 Enlarge this image Stefan Gutermuth/Farrar, Straus and Giroux Stefan Gutermuth/Farrar, Straus and Giroux Judith Butler is one of the world's foremost philosophers, whose new book is Who's Afraid of Gender? They join panelists Faith Salie, Maz Jobrani, and Roy Blount, Jr., to talk gender, performativity, and making a surprise appearance on White Lotus Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor