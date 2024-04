House set to vote on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan The U.S. House is poised to vote on a series of bills that would give additional aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The funding for Ukraine is causing divisions among House Republicans.

Politics House set to vote on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan House set to vote on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan Listen · 3:44 3:44 The U.S. House is poised to vote on a series of bills that would give additional aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The funding for Ukraine is causing divisions among House Republicans. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor