Middle East India begins voting in its general elections with a prominent opposition leader in jail India begins voting in its general elections with a prominent opposition leader in jail Listen · 4:08 4:08 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with reporter Pavni Mittal about the Indian elections which began this week and will end in June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term.