National Teachers in Oregon have found a solution for burnout: stand up comedy Teachers in Oregon have found a solution for burnout: stand up comedy Some teachers have found a way to combat classroom burnout: stand up comedy. In Oregon, the Teacher Show features professors, preschool teachers and everyone in between joking about their day jobs.