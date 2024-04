House approves foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan After months of GOP-led delays, the House of Representatives approved a foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Politics House approves foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan House approves foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan Listen · 3:32 3:32 After months of GOP-led delays, the House of Representatives approved a foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor