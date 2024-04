The reality behind 'Civil War' and the possibility of a real second civil war NPR's Andrew Limbong talks to Amy Cooter of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies about how realistic an idea of a second civil war is.

Politics The reality behind 'Civil War' and the possibility of a real second civil war The reality behind 'Civil War' and the possibility of a real second civil war Listen · 7:18 7:18 NPR's Andrew Limbong talks to Amy Cooter of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies about how realistic an idea of a second civil war is. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor