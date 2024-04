Politics chat: House approves aid for Ukraine and Israel, TikTok bill up next Speaker Mike Johnson pushes military aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan through the House, plus a measure on TikTok.

Politics Politics chat: House approves aid for Ukraine and Israel, TikTok bill up next Politics chat: House approves aid for Ukraine and Israel, TikTok bill up next Listen · 5:58 5:58 Speaker Mike Johnson pushes military aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan through the House, plus a measure on TikTok. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor