As the election approaches, both parties adopt a protectionist stance against China President Biden has called for more tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum. Both Democrats and Republicans have adopted more protectionist policies in the run-up to the November election.

Business As the election approaches, both parties adopt a protectionist stance against China As the election approaches, both parties adopt a protectionist stance against China Listen · 4:50 4:50 President Biden has called for more tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum. Both Democrats and Republicans have adopted more protectionist policies in the run-up to the November election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor