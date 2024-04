'Call Me Spinster''s new song addresses how marriage and children shape identity The Chattanooga sister trio "Call Me Spinster" talks about how new identities as parents and partners shape their music, particularly their song "Feet Are Dirty."

Music Interviews 'Call Me Spinster''s new song addresses how marriage and children shape identity 'Call Me Spinster''s new song addresses how marriage and children shape identity Audio will be available later today. The Chattanooga sister trio "Call Me Spinster" talks about how new identities as parents and partners shape their music, particularly their song "Feet Are Dirty." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor