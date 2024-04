As the House approves over 60 billion dollars of aid, Ukrainians say the delay cost them Delays in military aid have cost Ukraine's forces lives, time, and territory. Passage yesterday of nearly 61 billion dollars in US funding has Ukrainians relieved, but uncertain about the future.

Europe As the House approves over 60 billion dollars of aid, Ukrainians say the delay cost them As the House approves over 60 billion dollars of aid, Ukrainians say the delay cost them Audio will be available later today. Delays in military aid have cost Ukraine's forces lives, time, and territory. Passage yesterday of nearly 61 billion dollars in US funding has Ukrainians relieved, but uncertain about the future. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor