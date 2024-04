Tennesse's law restricting drag performances was struck down by a judge a year ago The Tennessee drag law that was struck down last year was written so broadly that it would have forbidden any public performance where actors impersonate someone of another gender.

National Tennesse's law restricting drag performances was struck down by a judge a year ago Tennesse's law restricting drag performances was struck down by a judge a year ago Audio will be available later today. The Tennessee drag law that was struck down last year was written so broadly that it would have forbidden any public performance where actors impersonate someone of another gender. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor