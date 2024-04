Chanel Miller's new children's novel follows lost socks in New York City Chanel Miller talks about her new book for children, "Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All." Set in New York City, it's about a little girl and her friend who reunite people with their lost socks.

Books Chanel Miller's new children's novel follows lost socks in New York City Chanel Miller's new children's novel follows lost socks in New York City Audio will be available later today. Chanel Miller talks about her new book for children, "Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All." Set in New York City, it's about a little girl and her friend who reunite people with their lost socks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor