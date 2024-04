The long history between Israel and Iran NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings Institution about relations between Iran and Israel.

Middle East The long history between Israel and Iran The long history between Israel and Iran Listen · 6:04 6:04 NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings Institution about relations between Iran and Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor