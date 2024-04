What it would take to bring high-speed rail to Texas The U.S. lags behind when it comes to high-speed rail, but a visit from Japan's prime minister has reignited interest in Texas. NPR's Andrew Limbong talks to Amber Gaudet of the Dallas Morning News.

