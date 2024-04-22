Accessibility links
Forever games: the economics of the live service model : The Indicator from Planet Money People used to pay one standard price for their favorite games in a one-off transaction. But now, many game companies are offering their games for free, supported by in-game purchases. This is called the live service model.

Today, the first episode of a week-long series about the video game industry. We investigate the promise and pains of the live service model and explain how it turned the industry upside down.

Forever games: the economics of the live service model

The 2010s saw a seismic shift in the business model for the video game industry. The widespread embrace of the "Live Service" model revolutionized the industry and enabled companies to maximize their profits, to the annoyance of many gamers. Theresa O'Reilly for NPR hide caption

