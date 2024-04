How Minority Rule Threatens Democracy : Fresh Air Journalist Ari Berman says the founding fathers created a system that concentrated power in the hands of an elite minority — and that their decisions continue to impact American democracy today. Berman's book is Minority Rule.

Fresh Air How Minority Rule Threatens Democracy How Minority Rule Threatens Democracy Listen · 45:44 45:44 Journalist Ari Berman says the founding fathers created a system that concentrated power in the hands of an elite minority — and that their decisions continue to impact American democracy today. Berman's book is Minority Rule. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor