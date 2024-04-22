Accessibility links
'If You Can Keep It': The Candidates And Climate Change : 1A Here in the U.S., we can't have a people, a country, and a democracy – without, well: the Earth.

Yes, the very large globe that we're sitting on right now. Many of you may be celebrating that today for Earth Day.

Throughout this election season, we've asked you what's sending you to the ballot box. So far, your responses suggest that climate- is your third most dominant concern after "Trump" and "Democracy."

For this installment of our weekly politics series, 'If You Can Keep It', we look at how each presumptive nominee for the 2024 presidential election is talking about climate and energy policy.

1A

'If You Can Keep It': The Candidates And Climate Change

'If You Can Keep It': The Candidates And Climate Change

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump stands next to a podium placed next to him to challenge President Biden to a debate as he speaks at a rally outside Schnecksville Fire Hall in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images hide caption

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump stands next to a podium placed next to him to challenge President Biden to a debate as he speaks at a rally outside Schnecksville Fire Hall in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

