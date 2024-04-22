'If You Can Keep It': The Candidates And Climate Change

Enlarge this image toggle caption Andrew Harnik/Getty Images Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Here in the U.S., we can't have a people, a country, and a democracy – without, well: the Earth.

Yes, the very large globe that we're sitting on right now. Many of you may be celebrating that today for Earth Day.



Throughout this election season, we've asked you what's sending you to the ballot box. So far, your responses suggest that climate- is your third most dominant concern after "Trump" and "Democracy."

For this installment of our weekly politics series, 'If You Can Keep It', we look at how each presumptive nominee for the 2024 presidential election is talking about climate and energy policy.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.