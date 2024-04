Morning news brief Opening statements set for Monday in the New York criminal trial of former President Trump. TikTok faces what might be its biggest threat yet in the U.S. The U.S. Supreme Court takes up homelessness.

Law Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:03 11:03 Opening statements set for Monday in the New York criminal trial of former President Trump. TikTok faces what might be its biggest threat yet in the U.S. The U.S. Supreme Court takes up homelessness. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor