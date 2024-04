Opening statements to get underway in former President Trump's hush money trial Twelve jurors and six alternates were finalized Friday in former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial. After opening statements, the court is likely to hear from witnesses on Monday.

Law Opening statements to get underway in former President Trump's hush money trial Opening statements to get underway in former President Trump's hush money trial Listen · 3:24 3:24 Twelve jurors and six alternates were finalized Friday in former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial. After opening statements, the court is likely to hear from witnesses on Monday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor