A historic road marker tells the story of a forgotten murder Historical markers have been used to spread hate — with racist language, ideas and intent. They also have been able to unlock secrets — even from a long-forgotten murder in rural Alabama.

National A historic road marker tells the story of a forgotten murder A historic road marker tells the story of a forgotten murder Listen · 6:57 6:57 Historical markers have been used to spread hate — with racist language, ideas and intent. They also have been able to unlock secrets — even from a long-forgotten murder in rural Alabama. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor