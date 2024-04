Amy Tan didn't think 'The Backyard Bird Chronicles' was publishable. Clearly it was NPR's Leila Fadel talks to author Amy Tan, who charts her foray into birding and the natural wonders of the world. Her new book is, The Backyard Bird Chronicles.

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to author Amy Tan, who charts her foray into birding and the natural wonders of the world. Her new book is, The Backyard Bird Chronicles.