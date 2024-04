Volkswagen vote sets a new trajectory for labor unions in the American South Workers at a Volkswagen factory in Tennessee have voted to join the United Auto Workers union. NPR's Leila Fadel talks with the union's president Shawn Fain.

Business Volkswagen vote sets a new trajectory for labor unions in the American South