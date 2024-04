Head of military intelligence for Israel announces his resignation On Monday, Israel saw the first high-level resignation stemming from the deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. The head of military intelligence announced he would step down.

Middle East Head of military intelligence for Israel announces his resignation Head of military intelligence for Israel announces his resignation Listen · 2:48 2:48 On Monday, Israel saw the first high-level resignation stemming from the deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. The head of military intelligence announced he would step down. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor