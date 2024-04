Passover arrives at a tense time on Columbia's campus amid pro-Palestine protests NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rabbi Yuda Drizin, director of Chabad at Columbia University, about the wave of protests on campus over Israel's war in Gaza.

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rabbi Yuda Drizin, director of Chabad at Columbia University, about the wave of protests on campus over Israel's war in Gaza.