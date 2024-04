What overcapacity in Chinese manufacturing could mean for American businesses The U.S. is increasingly concerned about the impact of Chinese overcapacity on manufacturing and the impact that will have on American businesses and workers.

Business What overcapacity in Chinese manufacturing could mean for American businesses What overcapacity in Chinese manufacturing could mean for American businesses Listen · 4:32 4:32 The U.S. is increasingly concerned about the impact of Chinese overcapacity on manufacturing and the impact that will have on American businesses and workers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor