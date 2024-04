Nelly Korda wins five LPGA events in a row With a win at the Chevron Championship this weekend, Nelly Korda joined a small list of professional golfers who have won five straight LPGA Tour events.

Sports Nelly Korda wins five LPGA events in a row Nelly Korda wins five LPGA events in a row Audio will be available later today. With a win at the Chevron Championship this weekend, Nelly Korda joined a small list of professional golfers who have won five straight LPGA Tour events. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor