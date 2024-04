World Anti-Doping Agency officials stayed silent about Olympic doping scandal Officials with the World Anti-Doping Agency are scrambling to contain an Olympic doping scandal involving Chinese swimmers. Critics say the organization's credibility is in question.

Sports World Anti-Doping Agency officials stayed silent about Olympic doping scandal World Anti-Doping Agency officials stayed silent about Olympic doping scandal Listen · 3:57 3:57 Officials with the World Anti-Doping Agency are scrambling to contain an Olympic doping scandal involving Chinese swimmers. Critics say the organization's credibility is in question. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor