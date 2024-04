Mexico's leading presidential candidate was caught at a checkpoint by masked men This is the story of the encounter between a leading Mexican presidential candidate and masked gunmen at a roadblock. What does this encounter say about the state of security in Mexico?

The Americas Mexico's leading presidential candidate was caught at a checkpoint by masked men Mexico's leading presidential candidate was caught at a checkpoint by masked men Listen · 2:04 2:04 This is the story of the encounter between a leading Mexican presidential candidate and masked gunmen at a roadblock. What does this encounter say about the state of security in Mexico? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor