#2433: Leland Pulls a Heel : The Best of Car Talk Leland lives just outside Atlanta and his car won't 'pull a heel'. Has Leland stumped Click and Clack with a bit of local automotive jargon? Or is Leland pulling their heels and their legs, too? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk

The Best of Car Talk #2433: Leland Pulls a Heel #2433: Leland Pulls a Heel Listen · 36:57 36:57 Leland lives just outside Atlanta and his car won't 'pull a heel'. Has Leland stumped Click and Clack with a bit of local automotive jargon? Or is Leland pulling their heels and their legs, too? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor