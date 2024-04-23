Dating skills vs. dating gimmicks in 'Love on the Spectrum'

One of Brittany's latest TV obsessions has been Netflix's Love on the Spectrum, a reality series that follows several autistic adults as they wade through the dating pool, guided by relationship coach Jennifer Cook. Brittany sits down with Jennifer to unpack how her own experience with autism informs the advice she gives.



Then, Brittany is joined by Gender Reveal podcast host Tuck Woodstock and Flyest Fables producer Morgan Givens. They discuss how the show deals with stereotypes, the problems baked into all dating shows and what it's like to watch the show as autistic viewers.



This episode was produced by Liam McBain, Corey Antonio Rose, and Alexis Williams. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. We had engineering from Stacey Abbott. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.