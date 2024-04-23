Raffi

toggle caption Craft Recordings

Throughout his nearly fifty year music career, Raffi has fought for kids. He's done it with beautiful, fun, and funny music. He's also done it as an activist. Raffi is on the really short list of children's performers who connect directly with the youngest people. With an open heart, untainted by the slightest condescension.

He's one of the best known children's performers in the world. Over the years he's released memorable tracks like "Baby Beluga" and "Bananaphone" and renditions of folk songs like "Down By the Bay."

After years of working on his foundation – the Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring – he returned to the road and record stores with his 2014 album Love Bug. At the time, it was his first new album in over a decade.

Well now it's 2024 and Raffi is still recording, still touring and still advocating for young, vulnerable voices. He just released a brand new album – his 24th – it's called Penny Penguin.

YouTube

When Raffi joined us back in 2014, he talked to us about his early childhood in Egypt, his social activism, and why he's dedicated his life to entertaining children.