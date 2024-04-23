Accessibility links
Cruel songs for the cruelest month : All Songs Considered Is April, as T.S. Eliot put it, the cruelest month? We reflect on the question with a mix that's both cringe-inducing and hilarious, from the cruelest takedowns to the most insidious earworms.

All Songs Considered

Writer T.S. Eliot takes a reflective puff at a cigarette before starting work. Keystone Features/Getty Images hide caption

Keystone Features/Getty Images

It's been more than 100 years since T.S. Eliot published The Wasteland, his infamous poem on disillusionment and despair, and for many of the decades since, popular culture has considered April, as he noted in the poem's opening line, the cruelest month.

This week on the show we reflect on this heady season of renewal with songs that are both cringe-inducing and hilarious, from the cruelest takedowns to the most insidious earworms. NPR Music editors Hazel Cills and Sheldon Pearce join host Robin Hilton.