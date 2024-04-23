Accessibility links
On 'The Tortured Poets Department,' Taylor Swift spares no one : Pop Culture Happy Hour Taylor Swift dropped an epic new album that spans two hours — and two high-profile breakups. The Tortured Poets Department delves deeply into two of the singer's recent relationships — one with the English actor Joe Alwyn and the other with Matty Healy, who's the lead singer of The 1975. And while Taylor Swift indulges in a few beefs on this record, the target she returns to most often is herself.

Review

Pop Culture Happy Hour

On 'The Tortured Poets Department,' Taylor Swift spares no one

On 'The Tortured Poets Department,' Taylor Swift spares no one

The Tortured Poets Department is the latest album from Taylor Swift. Beth Garrabrant/Republic Records hide caption

Beth Garrabrant/Republic Records

The Tortured Poets Department is the latest album from Taylor Swift.

Beth Garrabrant/Republic Records

