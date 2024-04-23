The Culture Corner: Soul II Soul made waves on both sides of the Atlantic

Set List "Jazzie's Groove"

"Keep on Movin' "

"Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)"

When the British music collective Soul II Soul released their debut album, it made an impact on both sides of the Atlantic.

Released in the U.K. as Club Classics Vol. One and in the U.S. as Keep on Movin', the album turns 35 years old this month, and World Cafe correspondent John Morrison joins us to talk about how it had a truly international sound.

"They had that British and Jamaican perspective, but they were cooking with very American ingredients," Morrison says.

In this session, Morrison talks about the impact Soul II Soul had back then, where they came from, and how that album's legacy can still be heard today.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.