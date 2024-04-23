1A Record Club: Taylor Swift And 'The Tortured Poets Department'

She's back with more music... in case you forgot about her for a minute.

Taylor Swift dropped her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," at midnight on Friday. Like she did with her previous album, "Midnights", she posted a surprise for fans a few hours later: 15 extra tracks on the album. That brings the total track listing to 31 songs.

Swift is prolific. She's released four albums since 2020, plus f0ur re-recorded albums. Her Eras Tour sold out stadiums across the U.S. last year, and it continues through 2024. The hold Taylor Swift has on much of our popular consciousness defies comparison with other current artists.

Where does Swift's new album fit into her catalog of music? And why did she release it now, halfway through her multi-year tour?

