Columbia cancels in-person classes after some students say they don't feel safe NPR's A Martinez speaks to Debbie Becher, associate professor at Barnard College, about a wave of protests on college campuses amid growing tensions on campuses over Israel's war in Gaza.

National Columbia cancels in-person classes after some students say they don't feel safe Columbia cancels in-person classes after some students say they don't feel safe Listen · 4:55 4:55 NPR's A Martinez speaks to Debbie Becher, associate professor at Barnard College, about a wave of protests on college campuses amid growing tensions on campuses over Israel's war in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor