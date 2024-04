U.K. Parliament members approve a plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda The U.K. Parliament has approved Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's controversial plans to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda, regardless of where they're from originally.

