Justice Department is being urged to protect researchers testing AI platforms Cybersecurity experts want more federal protections for good faith security researchers, or "good "hackers, arguing the government shouldn't prosecute good faith efforts to find vulnerabilities.

Technology Justice Department is being urged to protect researchers testing AI platforms Justice Department is being urged to protect researchers testing AI platforms Listen · 2:32 2:32 Cybersecurity experts want more federal protections for good faith security researchers, or "good "hackers, arguing the government shouldn't prosecute good faith efforts to find vulnerabilities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor