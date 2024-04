Even before a planned Israeli ground offensive, airstrikes have made Rafah unsafe Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Gaza's southern city of Rafah. Palestinians say most of those killed are women and children.

Middle East Even before a planned Israeli ground offensive, airstrikes have made Rafah unsafe Even before a planned Israeli ground offensive, airstrikes have made Rafah unsafe Listen · 4:11 4:11 Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Gaza's southern city of Rafah. Palestinians say most of those killed are women and children. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor