Arizona startup is working on making birth control for men a reality A research lab in Flagstaff, Ariz., is trying to leverage a 1970s discovery into a safe and desirable alternative for men who want to prevent pregnancy.

National Arizona startup is working on making birth control for men a reality Arizona startup is working on making birth control for men a reality Listen · 3:45 3:45 A research lab in Flagstaff, Ariz., is trying to leverage a 1970s discovery into a safe and desirable alternative for men who want to prevent pregnancy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor